Matthew Libs, 47, son of Phillip Jay and Karyl Lu Libs, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, July 29, 2023.
He was born in Owensboro April 20, 1976.
Matthew was a 1994 graduate of Woodford County High School and attended Georgetown College.
He was a graphic designer and enjoyed music, cooking, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Pendley, Frances Libs Beulah Libs, and Jane Libs, and aunt, Susan Pendley.
Matthew will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Phillip Jay and Karyl Lu Libs of Versailles; brother, Adam Libs (Marina) of Boulder, Colorado; grandmother, Maymee Lee Pendley of Drakesboro; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home.
There will be a private graveside service at Forrest Grove Cemetery in Drakesboro at a later date.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Matthew’s tribute wall at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
