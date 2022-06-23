Matthew Robb Aicher, 53, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 22, 202 in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born
in Shawano, WI Dec. 20, 1968, he was the son of
the late Larry and Carol
Mozal Aicher.
Surviving are a sister, Stephanie Grieser of Hardinsburg; a brother, Ross Aicher of Wausau, WI; and his niece and caregiver, Molly Lenn of Rockport, IN.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, Inc., 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented