BREMEN — Matthew Scott Shemwell, 44, of Bremen, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at 7:58 a.m. at his residence. Matthew was born September 1, 1977, in Muhlenberg County. He was a construction worker.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Hunt Shemwell; children, Isaac Shemwell, Wyatt Shemwell, Kanan Shemwell, and Kirsten Shemwell; six brothers; five sisters; father, Lonnie Shemwell; and mother, Barbara Shemwell.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
