Matthew “Todd” Libs, 55, of Owensboro, completed his life on Earth and went to his Heavenly forever home Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home. As we mourn his leaving us, we know he is with his Poppa Chester and Granny in Heaven and is at peace with Jesus.
He was born Aug. 31, 1967, in Daviess County to Mike and Betty Libs. He was one of the “Sunrise Drive” great bunch for kids. Todd retired from Ragu after 26 years and was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. He enjoyed his kids, grandchildren, dirt bikes, and BMX.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chester and Opal Farmer; paternal grandparents, Beulah and Francis Libs; and a grandchild, Grayson Blandford.
He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Christy Cecil Libs; daughter, Katie Heady Blandford (Chris); sons, David Redmon and Michael Todd Libs; grandchildren, Carter, Kason, and Mia Kate Blandford; parents, Mike and Betty Libs; brother, Jeffrey Libs (Beth); sister, Jaime Hazelwood (Brian); lots of the “Libs” family; brother-in-law, Sam Cecil (Bridgett); and his parents-in-law, Arlene and Randall Cecil.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, June 9, 2023, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
