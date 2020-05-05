Matthew Tyler Fuqua, 50, of Whitesville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on Oct. 1, 1969, in Daviess County to Darrell Ray and Anna Elizabeth Fuqua. Matthew worked as a concrete finisher. Matthew enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers, swimming in the lake on the farm, and spending time with his family and friends .
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Cassandra Ohialoke, Michael Ray Kaaloha Fuqua, Bryan Lee Fuqua, and Charity Catriona Potter; stepchildren, Ryan Estes, Savannah Estes, Lindsey Estes, and Jade McKenney; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a memorial service will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
