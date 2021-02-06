CENTRAL CITY — Matthew Wayne Vincent, 42, of Central City, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was a safety manager at YAPP-USA Automotive Supplies and a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Vincent; parents Larry and Roberta Vincent; and sister Angie Jarvis.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
