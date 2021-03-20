Mattie Byral-Dean Brown, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Armit and Pearl Dean McKinley. Mattie worked for General Electric, W.R. Grace and retired from Duramic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Brown; son Michael E. Brown; daughter Sandra White; and two sisters, Wanda and Rachael.
She is survived by a son, Ronnie Dale Brown (June); four grandchildren, Mark White, Erik White, Chris Brown and Matthew Brown; two great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Dennis White.
Graveside services are private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
