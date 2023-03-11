GREENVILLE — Mattie Lauretter Mallory, 95, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born in Todd County Aug. 13, 1927, the daughter of Hugh Owens and Pernie Ethel Matthews Owens. She was of the Baptist faith and was a Christian lady. Mattie has been a resident of the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation since 2019 when her health declined and her knee gave out on her which prevented her from walking. Mattie was a stay-at-home housewife while rearing her children. She loved to read her Bible and visit with her family and friends. She loved to travel in her younger days when she was able. She also loved to play Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her baby girl, Barbara Jean Mallory; her two daughters, Sandra Dean Mallory-Huff and Mattie Lou Mallory-Underwood; her ex-husband, David Paul Mallory; her son, Norman Ray Mallory; and her grandson, Marty Lee Mallory.
Survivors include sons, Paul Glen Mallory of Greenville and Roy (Judy) Mallory of Greenville; daughter, Linda (Paul) Douglas of Browder; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Mallory of Carmi, Illinois; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrtie Owens-Kennedy of Beech Creek and Oretha Owens Joines of Beech Creek; brother, Andrew Owens of London, Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews throughout the US.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Union Ridge Cemetery on Union Ridge Road off Highway 431 South in Muhlenberg County, with Rev. Wallace Cobb officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
