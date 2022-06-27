NORTONVILLE — Maudie Sue Williams, age 58, of Nortonville, died June 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a nurse-LPN for 21 years for critical care and nursing homes. She attended New Salem Baptist Church, Ridgewood Church and Bethany Baptist.
Survivors include her husband: Jodie Williams; and sons Milton Oliver, Johnathan Oliver, James Williams, Joshua Williams, and Justin Williams; and brothers Robert Harvey, Paul Harvey, and Elgon Harvey.
Services: 11 am. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation: From 5 p.m. to 8 pm. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home.
