Beaver Dam — Maureen Claire Stewart, 73, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Boston, MA, to the late Maurice Kelly and Anna Morton Kelly. She attended Beaver Dam Church of Christ and she worked as a quality control inspector at Perdue.
Aside from her she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Brown.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Dewight Stewart of Beaver Dam; two sons, Bruce (Denise) Stewart of Drakesboro and Chad (April) Stewart of Owensboro; one grandson, Clay Stewart; two brothers, Michael Kelley and Kevin (Jenna) Kelly; three sisters, Karen Kelly, Joyce (John) Coughlin and Susie (Joseph) Finn; and brother-in- law, Bob Brown.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at William L Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Mike Thomas and Jerid Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Mill Cemetery in Butler County. Friends may visit with Mrs. Stewart’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that any food or drinks be brought to funeral home, not their residence.
Online messages of condolences may be left for the family of Maureen Claire Stewart by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
