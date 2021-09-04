BREMEN — Maureen Jarvis, 79, of Bremen, died at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Jarvis was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Hardin County. She was a school teacher at Graham and Sacramento schools and a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Jarvis; parents Frank and Mildred Moore; and brother Eugene Coffman.
She is survived by her nephews, John Coffman and Nick (Wendy) Coffman; niece Vanessa (Kendall) Williams; great-nephew Lance Williams and Sean Burns; great-nieces Kayla Coffman, Kristal Coffman and Elizabeth Burns; and great-great-nephew Dominic Wharton.
Services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating. Visitation will be after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Corley Chapel Cemetery with burial to follow.
