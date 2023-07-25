HARTFORD — Maureta L. Allen, 76, of Hartford, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hartford Signature Healthcare. Maureta was a member of Hartford Christian Church.
Survivors: children, and siblings, Glendon Stewart and Ann Snodgrass.
Service: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Maureta Allen Memorial Fund c/o Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
