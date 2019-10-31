BEAVER DAM -- Maurice D. Ross, 89, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Dogwood Retreat in Hartford. Maurice was born and raised in Revelo to the late Lawrence and Elba King Ross. He was a retired underground mine foreman at Peabody's Alston 3 and Star Mines and a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Bertram Ross.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Don Ross and Dru Ross; a daughter, Robin (Troy) Burden; a brother, David (Kathy) Ross; two sisters, June Ross and Donna Ross; six grandchildren, Jacob Burden, Jerred Ross, Jessica Steele, Whitney Hunter, Matt Ross and Michael Ross; and four great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Asher, Ross and Amelia.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
