GREENVILLE — Maurice Dale Revelette, 79, of Greenville, died at 5:47 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a retired coal miner.
Mr. Revelette was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Revelette; and parents Bryan and Mildred Revelette.
He is survived by his son, Kevin (Melissa) Revelette; daughter Kimberly Revelette; grandchildren Whitleigh Revelette and Cameron Utley; and brothers Olan Revelette, Alan (Candace) Revelette and Leland (Helen) Revelette.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hazel Creek Cemetery in Belton with Mr. Olan Revelette officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
