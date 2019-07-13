Maurice Edward Burton, 92, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 26, 1927, in Daviess County to the late John A. and Cora Philpot Burton. He also was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Clara Strehl Burton, in 2013.
Maurice attended Whitesville High School before serving in the Army Air Force from 1945 to 1948. He graduated from the University of Evansville in 1952 with a degree in marketing and business administration. Maurice then worked for many years in the Ninth Street offices of General Electric in Commercial Sales Division. In 1976, Maurice and Clara opened Burton Realty where they both enjoyed working in real estate for many years. During the 1960s, Maurice was also a co-developer of Cedar Hills Subdivision.
Maurice was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Owensboro, and a member of the Mavericks Sunday School class. Maurice was a former member of the Owensboro Jaycees and the Daviess County Lions Club.
Maurice is survived by his sons, Dr. Bruce (Charlotte) Burton of Owensboro and Brooks (Susan) Burton of Seattle; grandchildren David Burton of New York, New York, Allan Burton of San Francisco, Caitlin Burton of Austin, Texas, Chandler Burton of Atlanta and Brooks (B.A.) Burton Jr. of Nashville.
The Burton family gives special thanks to the staff of Heartford House of Hospice of Western Kentucky for their exceptional care of Maurice over the past several weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church shut-in ministry or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The service will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of service at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Maurice Burton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented