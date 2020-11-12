Maurice “Galen” Linville, 87, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in Lyman, Nebraska, on Aug. 6, 1933. After graduation from High School in Lusk, Wyoming, he served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, then went on to attend the University of Wyoming, where he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1958.
Galen accepted a job that year with Marathon Oil Co. in Cody, Wyoming. He was soon transferred to Bridgeport, Illinois, in October 1959, where he met the love of his life, Marcia Cook, and they were married in February 1960. He left Marathon Oil and moved the family to Owensboro in 1970 and went to work for Ashland Oil as the pipeline superintendent of the eastern division. This is where he raised his three children. Galen and Marcia loved the outdoors. When their children were young, they spent almost every weekend camping and fishing on Kentucky Lake.
Galen retired from Ashland in 1990. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the country in their camper and fishing the many lakes and streams throughout the West. He blessed us with his wonderful sense of humor and will be remembered for his love of family, friends, the Kentucky Wildcats, baseball and classic country music. Galen was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcia; their three children, Mike (Sandy) Linville of Lexington, Lori (Tony) Petrik of Laughlin, Nevada, and Kenneth Linville of Georgetown; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Scott, Audrey, Mathias, Aeress and Arianna.
