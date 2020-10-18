Maurice J. Schaefer, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 19, 1919, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late George and Helen Rose Schaefer.
He attended University of Notre Dame, Loyola University in New Orleans and graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He joined the military and was a World War II veteran. After the war, he worked for Parke Davis Drug Co. until his retirement. After retirement, he did relief work at pharmacies in the Owensboro area and contributed his time at the Free Clinic. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. He loved playing golf, tennis, bridge and poker with his friends. His golfing friends called him “lightning” because of his deliberate moves on the golf course. He was a member of the Owensboro Country Club, the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, Florida, the Owensboro Rotary Club and the Twenty and Four Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; daughter Robynn Greer; and siblings George Schaefer, Helen Frances Baurele and Charles Schaefer.
Surviving family members include a son, Maurice J. Schaefer Jr. (Annette); grandchildren Michele Ravencraft, John Schaefer (Andrea), Ben Greer (Maisie) and Dr. Drew Greer (Devon); great-grandchildren Schuler Ravencraft, Finley Greer, Arden Greer and Rhyze Greer; step-great-grandchildren Elizabeth George and Layla George; and son-in-law Dan Greer (Betsy).
A family graveside service is planned. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in the charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented