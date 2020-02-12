Maurice Keith “Soup” Magruder, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born July 6, 1926, in McLean County to the late Ferd M. and Phronia Troutman Magruder. Maurice was retired as a core analyst in the oil industry with Williams and Company and also had worked as a truck driver for Matlock Trucking Co. He was a member of the former Seven Hills Baptist Church and loved going to his farm in McLean County. He enjoyed spending time at his home in Florida during the winter, watching NASCAR and UK basketball and turkey hunting. Maurice was also preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Magruder, on Oct. 23, 2009; a daughter, Leticia Barker, in June 2009; and a brother, Robert Magruder.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruth Cameron and husband, Bill, of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jennifer Herringdine and husband, Ken, of Germany and Benjamin Barker and wife, Meredith, of West Point, Mississippi; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Gail Barker; a brother-in-law, Jack Kellem of Maceo; and nieces and great-nephews.
Services for Maurice Magruder will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
