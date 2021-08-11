SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Max Cambron, 86, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Max was born March 22, 1935, in Owensboro to Mosely and Emma Lee (Hinton) Cambron. He married Jo Drane in October 1961. Max was the owner of Cambron Chevrolet and Buick in Tell City, Indiana. He enjoyed reading and flying his personal plane.
Max was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Catron; and a brother,
Gary Cambron.
Max is survived by his wife, Jo Cambron of Santa Claus, Indiana; a daughter, Karen Burns of Santa Claus, Indiana; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
There will be no funeral services.
Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.
