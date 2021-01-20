HARDINSBURG — Maxie Harris, 84, of Harned, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a member of Westview United Methodist Church and retired as an ER and OR tech with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Allen Dale Harris; and daughters Norita Smiley, Suzy Harris, Gina Burk and Veletta Beatty.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Westview United Methodist Church, Westview for immediate family only. Others may listen to 90.3 FM for services. Burial: Harned Cemetery. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Westview United Methodist Church.
