FORDSVILLE — Maxie Louis Canary, 80, of Fordsville, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Fordsville to the late Ernest and Karen Canary. He was retired from Texas Gas and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Maxie was preceded also in death by a grandson, Anthony Canary; and a brother, Ernie Canary.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Hines Canary of Fordsville; a son, Louis Lee Canary of Fordsville; a daughter, Julie (Bill) Koenig of Florence; grandchildren Kara, Annie, Seth, Emilee, Jessica, Keith, Christina, Amanda and Chad; great-grandchildren Lily, Emma, Arryn, Lucas, Brooklyn, Christopher, Logan and Whyatt; sisters Doris D. Taylor of Owensboro and Ellen (Dudley) Harl of Fordsville; sisters-in-law Cindy (Donny) Wilkerson of Owensboro and Jane Canary of Fordsville; and brother-in-law James Hines of Owensboro.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, appropriate personal protective masks are required and capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
