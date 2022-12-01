Maxine Atherton Boyd, 98 years and 7 months, slipped quietly away in her sleep, mid-morning, Friday, November 25, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Louisville. Always known as Mackey, Aunt Mac, daughter, sister, cousin, Mom, Mamma, Grandmother, Ma, and mother-in-law, Maxine was born the eighth of eight children to Lon and Stella Atherton in Utica in April 1924. As the sole survivor, she became the matriarch of the “Atherton Clan” for 24 years.
From a hilltop in Buel, Mackey walked to her one-room schoolhouse, Little Grove, grades first through eighth. Then, she attended Calhoun for high school until she dropped out at 17 years old. She completed her GED in 1975. It was a wonderful evening for her to attend her 50th high school reunion with her graduating class.
Mackey made her career at General Electric on the tube line from 1948 to 1986, part of five decades. Walking many blocks in the rain and snow prompted her to get her driver’s license at age 32. Thank you to Gwen and Patricia for teaching her. She drove for over 50 years.
Maxine was a worker and a talker. She took over cleaning, cooking, and drawing water from a well 60 yards away, carrying two buckets at a time, at age nine when her momma fell down the hill and broke both arms. She was an accomplished seamstress, making prom and wedding gowns. She made many of her own patterns to use on her feed sack dresses. She made toddler tuxedos with cummerbunds for great-grandsons and myriad outfits from newborn to toddler. Mackey loved to can every summer, anything produce she would try, even watermelon rind preserves. She loved to cook, bake, and a household favorite was pulling taffy by hand, out in the cold just before Christmas. She loved to travel by plane or car along with bus trips with her church Senior Adult Group. She loved nature’s gifts. She could grow anything with a teaspoon of water and an inch of dirt. Actually, Mackey loved doing anything that involved people, especially having coffee. One of her favorite sayings was “the only thing better than a cup of coffee is a second cup of coffee,” quoting her own momma.
A few things Maxine did after age 90, widowed, was attending choir with her daughter for 16 months; she loved it. She attended her first collegiate softball game (UK v U of L), and her first and last R-rated movie (American Sniper), because her daughter, a veteran, was determined to see it; it was the only R-rated movie she saw.
The most important thing in Mackey’s life was her personal profession in Jesus Christ as a young child. She read her Bible daily. She loved her church, and she loved, loved revivals inside or outside in a tent. She loved gospel music, and she loved to sing and often awakened me Saturday mornings by singing ‘It is No Secret.’ She believed it and lived it until Alzheimers took her mind. Her spiritual experience began at home with a Bible-reading momma and as an infant at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church in Buel. Throughout life, her favorite scripture was Psalms 19:14. In 1948, she moved her membership to Hall Street Baptist Church in Owensboro, where it remained until HSBC was dissolved, four or five years ago. For many years, Maxine taught Sunday School for six-year-old girls, and then the two-year-old nursery for 20 years.
Mackey was a proud, voracious reader and as her momma did, she passed a love of books down to five living generations. She would always say we had six generations of voracious readers (including her momma), but, only ever five living generations.
She was predeceased by her parents; Roxanna, her infant firstborn (1943); siblings, Forrest, Mattie, Ida Belle, Leslie, Mary, Carrie, and Jimmy. Mackey was also predeceased by her second daughter, Patsy; stepdaughter, Rhonda; a great-grandson, Ry; and her spouse, Earl.
Mackey is survived by a daughter, Joy; grandchildren, Jesse (Beth), Terry, Baron (Tessy), Demetria (Jack), and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Jared, Macy (Craig), Conner, and Monica; four great-great-grandsons, Joseph, Easton, Grayson, and JaeMin’; many nieces and nephews; a god-daughter, Donna; a god-granddaughter, Cara; and her favorite caregiver, Luce.
The funeral service will be held at noon CST Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, 178 Pleasant Hope Lane, Buel/Calhoun, off U.S. Highway 431 South. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. CST Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donors may give in Mackey’s name to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), 1 Billy Graham Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28217, Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 178 Pleasant Hope Lane, Calhoun, KY 42327, or Gideons International Louisville West Camp, 4309 Naneen Drive, Louisville, KY 40216.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented