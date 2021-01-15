BEAVER DAM — Maxine E. Variot, 90, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Hartford. Maxine was born in Hammond, Indiana, to the late Homer and Esther Fern Garvey. She was an LPN at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana, a member of Hartford Christian Church and loved being around her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, James S. Variot of Beaver Dam; two sons, James (Becky) Volk of Manchester, Tennessee, Robert John (Ann) Volk of Dover, Delaware; two daughters, Deborah Maxine (Dennis) Shavey of Port Richey, Florida, Nancy (Steve) Sharp of Ooltewah, Tennessee; four step-children, James Matthew of Thousand Oaks, California, Alexander Carrol of Hebron, Indiana, Virginia Irene Biggers of Earlington and Karen Woods of Madisonville; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Parker officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
