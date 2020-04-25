Maxine Evans, 92, of Whitesville, passed away April 23, 2020, the birthday of her beloved husband, at her home. She was born in Ohio County to the late Clifford and Della Payne Sinnett. Maxine was a homemaker who enjoyed dancing, fishing and music. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Evans.
Maxine is survived by her son, Bruce (Doris) Evans; grandchildren Adonya (TJ) Boyle, Dana Coy and Damion (Amanda) Evans; great-grandchildren Scarlet Boyle, Alivia Coy, Audrina Coy, Demi Evans, Landon Pierce and SaCara Pierce; and her brother, Donald (Nelda) Sinnett.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services will be private. Burial will be at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
