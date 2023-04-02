Beaver Dam — Maxine Johnson, 86, of Beaver Dam passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 6, 1936 in Ohio County. Mrs. Johnson retired from Houchen’s Deli.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Terry Joe (Erba) Johnson of Amber, Oklahoma; daughter, Brenda (Dan) Raymer of Beaver Dam; step-children, Carla (David) Abbott, Patti (Greg) Willoughby, Matt (Chirsty) Johnson and Donna (Brad) Johnson; grandchildren, Jonaka, Jospeh, Kourtney, Christina, Angela, Staci and Danielle; step-grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, John David, Lucas, Gage, Ella, Brice and Jay; sixteen great-grandchildren; twelve step great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Rein; very special nephews, Dan and David; and their families as well as lots of nieces, nephews and friends.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Maxine Johnson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
