CALHOUN -- Maxine K. Dame, 86, formerly of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Maxine Kimbley was born June 23, 1933, in the Equality community of Ohio County to the late Charles and Nola McConnell Kimbley. Maxine was employed at the Calhoun IGA for more than 35 years. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and neighbors and singing in the church choir at Calhoun United Methodist Church where she was a member. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by two sisters, Nadean Garst and Thelma Harper; and three brothers, William Kimbley, Charles Kimbley and Kenneth Kimbley.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherrie Lee (Mike) of Owensboro; two sons, Brent Dame (Patty) of Hansen, Idaho, and Larry Dame (Vickey) of Rumsey; six grandchildren, Marissa Lee, Mitchell Dame (Kari), Nicholas Dame, Leslie Dame, Bridget Foster (Jake) and Bradley Dame; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Foster.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Maxine's family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Maxine K. Dame family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
