RICHLAND, INDIANA — Maxine Louden, 71, of Richland, Indiana died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Maxine was a member of Bethel Christian Center in Reo, Indiana and had worked at Sam’s Club.
Survivors: children, Carla (Frank) Sebree, Melissa (Ken) Matthies, Debbie (David) Hall, Charlie Louden, and Mary (James) Gibson; sister, Brenda Bidwell; and brother, Jimmy Arnold.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethel Christian Center.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented