EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Maxine Louise Haury of Evansville, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on February 15, 1927 in DuQuoin, Illinois.
Maxine wanted her obituary to simply read “She was here, circled the drain for a bit, and now she’s gone”, but her kids, decided to elaborate a bit more.
She was a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse, housing grades first through eighth, worked as a full-time ringleader of the ‘Haury Children 4-ring Family Circus’ act, all before getting her license and working as an LPN. She was an incredible woman that lovingly embraced each of her roles as mother, wife, friend to everyone she met, and devoted Christian.
Maxine was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Evansville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by just about everyone she knew, including her husband Charles of 49 years.
Maxine is survived by her children, Terry, married to Fran Haury, Gayla, married to Michael Vanover, Don, married to Ellen Haury, and Pat, married to Angie Haury; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, that we know of, and her very best friend Carol Dehim.
The family would like to thank hospice, all of her church family, and other family and friends for the care and compassion they showed Maxine in her final days.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family at Alexander East Chapel at Lincoln, Ave, Evansville between 3 and 7 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022, and a one hour visitation before the memorial service that begins at 10 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, Evansville, to be followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Gideon’s International, Barnabus Ministry, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Evansville, Indiana, or to any loving organization of one’s choice.
