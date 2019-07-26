May Dempsey Taylor, 87, of Owensboro, passed to her heavenly home Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Signature Healthcare-Hillcrest. May was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Clarence "Jack" and Ruth H. Gordon Dempsey.
May grew up in Boaz, Alabama, and later moved to Owensboro with her husband, Rogers. She was employed in the General Electric office for 31 years. She later worked as the office manager and an agent at her husband's State Farm Insurance office. May was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
In 1950 she was named "Miss Boaz Alabama." She was a graduate of Boaz High School where she and her twin sister, Fay, were varsity cheerleaders. They were also outstanding dancers and won numerous dance contests. May met her husband, Rodgers, while he was a student at Snead Junior College in Boaz. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Owensboro when he was recruited to play basketball for Kentucky Wesleyan College.
May was a well-rounded Christian lady who served the Lord with gladness and liked to reach out and help others in all capacities of life. She loved God and her family so very much.
May was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rogers E. Taylor in 2014; a sister, Goldie Dempsey Tulles; and two brothers, Clarence Dempsey Jr. and James Henry Dempsey.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Taylor (Patti) of Owensboro and Chris Taylor (Linda) of Franklin, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Matthew Taylor (Larielle), Stephanie Taylor Graves (Adam), Allison Taylor Carter (David), Paige Taylor, Hannah Taylor and Ethan Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Sophie and Baylor Graves, Avery and Colton Taylor and Rhett and Quinn Carter; a twin sister, Fay Dempsey League; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Wesleyan College All Sports All America Club, Inc., P.O. Box 411, Owensboro, KY 42302-0411.
