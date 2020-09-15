LIVERMORE — May Lee Williams, 76, of Livermore, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. May Lee was a homemaker and member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore.
Survivors include a son, Robert Williams; two brothers, Otis Dearmond and Wayne Dearmond; two sisters, Joyce Mandez and Darlene Dearmond.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
May Lee’s services will be streamed live on at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: donations to May Lee Williams, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
