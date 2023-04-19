ROCKPORT,
INDIANA — Mayor Donnie Winkler, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He attended Rockport Church of the Nazarene and was currently the mayor of Rockport, Indiana, along with being a former National Guard member and business owner.
Survivors: wife, Peggy, and sons, Jon (Autumn) Winkler, Terry (fiancé, Caroline) Winkler, Eric (Nikki) Winkler, and Joe (Samantha) Winkler.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
