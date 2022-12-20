HARDINSBURG — McKinley ‘Kenny’ Trent, 91, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a retired farmer.
Survivors: daughters, Charlene Cherry, Marilyn Henning, Tammy Butler, and Tiffany Hardesty, and sister, Donna Thatcher.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.
