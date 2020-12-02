Meara Lee Barker, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Owensboro.
She was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Springfield, Missouri, to the late Dessie Pearl Boswell Clark and was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harold L. Barker. As an only child, her dream was to have a large family. Having eight children meant her life was full of basketball games, softball games, cheerleading competitions, dog shows beauty pageants and track meets. After raising her family, Meara Lee was proud to help her husband realize his dream when they opened and operated Barkers Cleaners.
Mrs. Barker loved our Lord Jesus Christ and listening to the preaching of His word. She was a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and attended Yellowcreek Baptist Church while living in Owensboro.
We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with The Lord. — 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Mrs. Barker is survived by her children, Dan (Gay) Barker, Diana Barber (Tom) Eliff, Carolyn (George) Stuart, Chris (Carl) Willis, Patty (Sid) Tadlock, Steve (Faith) Barker, Cindy (Lee) Laborda and Mary (Scott) Howarth; and half-sister Carmen Clark (Wayne) Geeting and her children. She is also the proud grandmother to 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Meara will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
We respectfully request that social distancing, wearing masks at all times and all CDC measures be adhered to at the funeral home and cemetery.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chatta nooganorthchapel.com.
