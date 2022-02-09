Meghan Anne Spurrier, 39, entered heaven’s gates too soon on February 4th, 2022 in Owensboro. She was born on March 17th, 1982, in Massachusetts.
Raised in Millbury, Massachusetts, Meghan was the little sister to Carly, big sister to Julia, and beautiful daughter to Ragnar and Penny Gustafson. Growing up, Meg’s community consisted of her family and friends, especially lifelong “bestie” Amanda Martin Lange and Woof-Woof. Meggie’s sphere extended to the shores of Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire where she summered each year at her family’s beloved home called “The Lake House.” With an adventurous spirit, Meghan decided to further her education after high school at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. She met the love of her life, Wesley Spurrier, while in the Bluegrass State. Upon graduation, the trade winds carried the two of them to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands for Wesley to pursue his veterinarian degree. As he studied during the day, Meghan greeted Caribbean cruisers as they embarked on their time on her island. While there, she would offer them the opportunity to buy beautiful high-end jewelry. Meghan’s stay on the island influenced many lives for the better, spreading her special brand of love to all corners of the world. Following her husband to West Lafayette, Indiana, they lived there briefly before continuing on to his hometown of Owensboro. Although she stuck out like a sore thumb initially, Meg never knew a stranger with her fast-talking Yankee accent. Before long, she was coordinating and volunteering at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from everything to the church picnic to other fundraisers throughout the years. She quickly became a rooted member of the ridge community, who could always be trusted to lend a hand or an ear.
Zany and quirky in the best of ways, Meghan brought her unique blend of joy, humor, and fast-slow pace to the hills of Kentucky. She was quick to laugh, but no one would want to cross her. Her wicked tongue could stop a person in their tracks. Meghan was fiercely loyal to her family, friends, and even complete strangers if she thought they were being wronged. Meg believed so strongly in celebrating the humanity of people that she never missed moments to intentionally celebrate life’s wonders. Meghan had a way of sensing when others were bereft. Believing there was always enough to share, she would offer whatever they needed, sparing no expense. Meg was the personification of dignified kindness.
To Meghan, there was no greater love than her family. Her children were the light of her life; they were her sun, moon, and stars. Magnolia’s fierceness, Rowan’s tenderness, Iris’s joyfulness, and Elowen’s sweetness filled her heart with endless love. Her husband was her best friend and confidante, her source of comfort and her support. Wes was always her person. Meg filled their lives with pure magic and goodness that will be so greatly missed but carried forever.
Meghan is preceded in death by her mother, Penny Gustafson, and is survived by her father, Ragnar W. Gustafson III, and his partner, Olive Simino of Tavares, Florida.
Meghan was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jackie and Jim “Monty” Thompson of Owensboro.
Meghan is survived by her husband Wesley Spurrier, and their four perfect children who miss their “Mama”, Magnolia, Rowan, Iris, and Elowen.
Meggie also leaves behind two sisters and their families from Millbury, Massachusetts, Carly and Cleber Albino, and their four children, and Julia and Michael Lagerholm and their two kiddos. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Amber Dennis, her husband, Brandon, and their five children; and a father-in-law and his wife, Jim and Lisa Spurrier, and their children.
Along with many extended nieces and nephews, some who thought their Aunt Megles was just the craziest in the most fun way, Meggie leaves behind her aunts and uncles, whom she affectionately called OBGs (oldies-but-goodies); Angelena Maturi, a cousin who is more sister than cousin, and her family of Woodstock, Connecticut.
Meggie is also survived by cousins who adored her, friends who loved her, and strangers whose lives she changed because she took the time to care. Meghan always cared. We should follow her example.
Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes expressions of sympathy to be made toward her children. Donations may be made to the “Benefit of the Spurrier Children” fund through Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
