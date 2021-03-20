ROCKPORT, Ind. — Melanie Kay McGrew, 60, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Feb. 21, 1961, in Owensboro to Jerry and Janice Manaway, Melanie graduated from Owensboro High School, Class of 1978. Being very family oriented, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and parents. Melanie enjoyed reading, music, vacationing at the beach and was an avid animal lover. Having a great sense of humor, she was vibrant and made all she met feel comfortable.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Sean Wilson and wife Heavyn of Owensboro; grandchildren, Vaughn and Maisyn Wilson; parents Jerry and Janice Manaway of Owensboro; and many special friends too numerous to mention, but you know who you are.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Melanie McGrew may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented