Melba Ambrose Salmon, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 16, 1928, to the late Rollie and Golda Richardson Ambrose. Melba graduated from Daviess County High School and worked for many years as a hairdresser. She grew up in Friendship Baptist Church and was currently a member of Masonville Baptist Church. Melba was also a member of Habit Homemakers and was a wonderful seamstress and an avid reader. Melba was a very loving person.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Salmon also was preceded in death by her husband, John Salmon, in 1974; siblings Susie Cook, Maude Chapman, Lou Anna William, Mable Ambrose, Vivian DeJarnette, Jim Ambrose, Willard Gordon Ambrose, Kenneth Ambrose; and nieces Evelyn Johnson and Ruth Ann Baldwin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her nieces; Phyllis Cook, Nancy Yaun, Frances Eckstein, Janet Eaves (Odie), Dan Chapman, Ken Chapman (Carol), Del Williams (Virginia), Mike Cook (Penny), Donna O’Kelley, Clifford Cook (Brenda), Jean Chapman, Kathy Williams, Roger Williams (Nelda), Shelia Candy, Debbie Miller, Janet Ambrose, Ronda Nelson (Dan), Jason DeJarnette and Jimmy Ambrose; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The family would like to express special appreciation to her caregivers and the nurses at the Heartford House.
The service will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The family is requesting masks be worn during visitation and service.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Masonville Baptist Church or Friendship Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Melba Salmon may be left at www.glenncares.com.
