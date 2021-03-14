Melba Jean Richey, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, March 12, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 26, 1931, in Barren County to the late Paul and Edna Jane Harris Hurt. Jean was a homemaker and a member of Owensboro Church of Christ. She loved baking and decorating special occasion cakes, painting landscapes and flowers, crocheting and knitting. Jean had been very involved in the organization TOPS and was their State Queen in 2000.
Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Victor Richey Sr., in January 2015; two daughters, Verna Jane Richey and Marilyn Miller; a brother, Paul Douglas Hurt; and two sisters, Laverne Eudy and Paulette Shirley.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Fay Richey and Paula Rhea Sapp (Louis), all of Owensboro; a son, Victor Richey Jr. (Suzy Besnia) of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Patrick Sapp (Casy) of Bowling Green, Tamara Sapp (Jonathan Piercy) of Hazard and David Miller of Owensboro; a great-grandchild, Samantha Sapp of Bowling Green; a sister, Patricia Spear (Ed) of Glasgow; two brothers, Jesse Hurt (Aleen) of Glasgow and Richard Hurt (Donna) of Coral Gables, Florida; a son-in-law, Steve Miller of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service with limited attendance for Mrs. Richey will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Owensboro Church of Christ, 3300 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
