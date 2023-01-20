Melinda Jo Reynolds, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born Mar. 9, 1949, in Owensboro to Conrad “Sonny” Adelman and Betty Pointer Adelman. Melinda loved to travel, especially to Gulf Shores, the mountains, and on cruises. She enjoyed taking pictures and was an avid scrapbooker. Melinda was cheerful and found joy in a long country drive. She was a good cook, something her husband missed after she got too sick to do so. Melinda was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sonny Adelman, and her brother, Marty Adelman.
Melinda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry Reynolds; her children, Kevin Stinnett and Karen Ellis (Roger Reynolds); her stepson, Jeff (April) Reynolds; her mother, Betty Adelman; her sister, Connie (Virgil) Bowlds; her brother, John (Darlene) Adelman; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ALS Association, 27001 Agoura Road, Suite 150, Calabasas, CA 91301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Melinda Jo Reynolds may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
