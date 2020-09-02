MACEO — Melinda Y. Riley Payne, 59, of Maceo, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on February 26, 1961, to the late Dennis Ralph and Wilma Jean Volman Riley. Melinda was homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and camping and fishing at Daviess Count Fish & Game. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Doug Payne.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Charles “Randy” Payne; children, Angel (Quentin) Spooner, Misty Lively, Holly (Steven) Petri, Rusty (Kim) Payne and Jeremy Payne; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis Riley, Patty Henning and Carlene Kellems; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Melinda’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home, PO Box 406 Lewisport, Ky 42351 to help offset the family’s cost. Share your memories and condolences with Melinda’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
