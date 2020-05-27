Melissa Ann Staser, 45, of Reynolds Station, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Melissa worked at Kelly Rae’s (a café) in Whitesville. She was previously with Morrison’s Cafeteria, at the hospital, for many years. She attended Kentucky Tech where she studied cosmetology. Melissa enjoyed animals, especially horses, and was proud of her outstanding fish aquarium. She was also fond of music, dancing, doing hair and flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with family, especially her four precious grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Michael Staser and a sister, Jessica Rachel Staser.
Melissa is survived by daughters, Alyssa Huff (Lane), Jessica Carden (Ryan) and Destiny Matlock; her companion of 28 years, Andy Matlock; her mother, Mary Staser Gonzalez and her husband Lalo, who was like a dad to Melissa; and grandchildren, Jaxson Matlock, Braylee Huff, Sadie Jade Huff and Kiper Carden.
The private service will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The public visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Melissa shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Mary Staser Gonzalez, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Melissa Ann Staser may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
