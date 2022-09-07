Melissa D. Robertson-Calloway, 47, of Owensboro died Monday, September 5, 2022. Melissa worked at Health Care Services Group as an environmental director.
Survivors: father, Rick; children, Ashley (Judah) Hebner and Dalton
Burden; and siblings,
Rick Robertson, Jr. and Jennifer Robertson.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Calloway. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Melissa D. Robertson-Calloway and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented