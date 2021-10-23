Melissa Elaine Horton, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 3, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Gustie and Wilma Knight Goodman. Melissa was the former president of the Homemakers Club in Ohio County and a member for over 30 years and a member of the Ohio County Garden Club. She was a talented seamstress and quilter and could create anything when given an idea and a few pieces of fabric. Melissa was selfless and had a heart of a servant, raising her grandson, Dylan, and taking care of her mother and her sister, Dolly, for years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mellany Horton; her brother, Jessie Goodman; and her sister, Mary Ann Asbury.
Melissa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rodney Horton; her children, Jeff (Jill) Horton and Tiffany (Gary) Lindsey; her grandchildren, Lacey (Isaac), Garrett Blake (Caila), Dylan, Kathryn, Jakob, Bailee, Mason, Cooper, Mellany K., Alissa, Taylor and Cullen; her great-grandchild, Tucker; her sisters, Lila Darlene “Dolly” Goodman and Penny (Tim) Blandford; her brother, Larry Goodman; her best friend, Sheila Murphy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Redhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Melissa Horton, c/o Tiffany Lindsey or Jeff Horton, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Melissa Horton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
