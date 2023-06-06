Melissa Gaye Bennett Hunter, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Owensboro to David Bennett and Georgia Gaye Dias Bennett. Melissa was a 1980 honors graduate of Apollo High School. She later became an x-ray tech and a nurse, using her skill sets at both Wellington Parc of Owensboro and Owensboro Health Region Hospital.
Melissa was a strong supporter of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, reading, and her cats. Melissa was widely known by many; one can even find her name in the notable book of Who’s Who in America. She also was an avid UK basketball fan and also loved the NFL.
Melissa was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; her brother, David Bennett; and her nephew, Dallas Cassidy.
Along with her parents, Melissa is survived by her husband, Charles Rodney “Rod” Hunter; children, Seth (Joel Fralick) Christian and Rachel (Travis) Blanchard; grandchildren, Sage and Link Blanchard; sister, Lori Cassidy; uncles, Perry Bennett of Owensboro, John Dias of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Rick Dias of Hagerstown, Maryland; and nieces, Kendall Latehery of Louisville and Haley Jones of Owensboro.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
