DANVILLE — Melissa Jill Sparks Carrier, 42, of Danville, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. at her home.
Jill was born November 20, 1979, in Muhlenberg County. She was executive director at Charleston Healthcare, and a member of First Baptist Church in Danville. Jill was a graduate of Boyle County High School. She loved her job and had a passion and heart for her patients. She considered her employees as her work family, and the facility flourished under her direction. She loved boating, camping, and anything outdoors, and she also enjoyed shopping. She loved sports cars, and her Stingray Corvette was her “wind” therapy. She enjoyed parades and building floats with her father, Marlin. She loved Christmas and wanted Christmas trees all over the house. She sang in the church choir at Stanford Baptist Church and was involved in the children’s ministry there. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was interested in cars and politics. She loved the American flag and what it stood for. She was a born-again Christian.
Jill was preceded in death in death by her mother, Vicki Vincent Sparks.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Carrier of Danville; sons, Cody (Krysten) Lunsford of Taylorsville, Eric (Megan) Carrier of Corbin, and Brad Carrier of Boyle County; father, Marlin (Dreama) Sparks of Somerset; stepsister, Yvette Anderson of Port Orange, Florida; niece, Bailey Kate Sparks; and stepniece, Jade Smith.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Jack Timothy Mathis officiating. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
