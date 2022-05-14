Melissa R. Hamilton, 39, of Owensboro, passed away May 11, 2022. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii July 15, 1982, to Field Jeffrey Eason and Michelle O’Bryan Eason. Melissa was a graduate of Apollo High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in science and social work from Western Kentucky University. Adventurous at heart, an inspiration to all, and a friend to everyone, are a few ways to understand who Melissa was as a person. Her story of faith, endurance, and kindness, along with her desire to simply see more was something her husband, Bryan, and their three children were able to share daily with her. She was a flight attendant for many years and worked in social work before deciding to remain at home to tend to their children. Melissa welcomed family and friends into her home and wanted to make certain that friendships and relationships remained intact, even during her battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard and Marion Eason, and maternal grandparents, Richard and Martha O’Bryan.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Hamilton; three children, Simon Crosby, Eli Patrick, and Annalee Rose Hamilton; father, Field Jeffrey (Sherry) Eason; mother, Michelle O’Bryan Eason; siblings, Laurie (Kyle) Frye, Katie (Robbie) Householder, Zach Eason, and Luke Eason; father and mother-in-law, Greg and Connie Hamilton; brother-in-law, Brad (Jennifer) Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Michelle Hamilton and Mary Phoenix (Corey) Dunn; and one niece and four nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Evelyn H. Lauder Founders Fund for Metastatic Breast Cancer at www.bcrf.org.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
