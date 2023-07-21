LIVERMORE — Melissa “Mickey” Willis, 47, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her home in Livermore. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, John Mark Willis; sons, Traston Conrad and Luke Willis (Reva); brothers, Doug Willis (LaDonna Calvert), David Willis (Lori Davis), James Willis (Tracey), and Josh Willis (Tabby); and sister, Lillie Davis (Jeff).
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mickey’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Melissa “Mickey” Willis Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Mickey at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented