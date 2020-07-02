DRAKESBORO — Melva Elaine Pendley, 60, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church and a former beautician.
Survivors include husband Leonard Pendley; children Darci Wester and Spencer Owens; mother Ruby Gaines Johnson; and brothers and sisters Reda Casebier, Alton Gaines and Rodney Gaines.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating, assisted by Bro. Greg Brooks. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
