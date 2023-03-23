The song ended for Melva “Tinki” Cook, 53, of Owensboro, but her melody lingers on in the hearts of all that knew her. She passed in peace, surrounded by her family, Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023. Tinki was born in Owensboro Apr. 26, 1969, to Arthur L. Cook, Sr. and Joyce Marie Cook. She worked for over 20 years as a chef, primarily at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was employed for more than 15 years.
Tinki was a free-spirited, fearless, adventurous person who was always smiling. She was a member of McLean County Fish and Game and enjoyed participating in both charitable and leisurely motorcycle rides. Tinki was a passionate music lover and a fan of live music and festivals. She was a Pomeranian breeder who loved animals of all kinds. If you didn’t get the chance to know her, we’re sorry for your loss.
Tinki was proceeded in death by her father and mother as well as her brother, Arthur L. Cook, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Derek “Doc” Van Tuyl) Newman; her son, Tyler Walker; her brother, Steve Cook; her grandchildren, Carmen and Eiler; and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to participate in Tinki’s funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Ken Berggren presiding. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery, Calhoun. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Musicians on Call at 618 Grassmere Park, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37211.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Melva “Tinki” Cook. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Ms. Melva “Tinki” Cook and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
