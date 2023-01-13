Melvanna Louise Henry, 69, formerly known as Melvanna Louise Tolliver of Owensboro, departed this life Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She moved on to be with her Heavenly Father at that time surrounded by her loving family. Melvanna was born on Nov. 25, 1953, in Owensboro to Melvin H. Henry and Laura Mae Henry who both preceded her in death.
She was a lifelong member of the Historical Fourth Street Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, usher, and choir member. She was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky for 22 years working in various cabinets. She went into early retirement to care for her ailing mother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin H. Henry Jr. and James F. Moore Sr.; two sisters, Floydia Mae Henry and Barbara Jean Buckner; and two nephews, Henry Johnson and Gregory McFarland.
Loved ones left to mourn their loss and cherish her love include, daughters, Laurisha L. and Dorisha D. Tolliver, both of Owensboro; sister, Paula Marie Nichols of Owensboro; two brothers, Reverend Dr. George T. Moore (Peggy) of Mason, Ohio and Forrest L. “Buck” Henry of Louisville; three grandchildren, Kyran T. Tolliver (Marisa) of Evansville, Indiana and Nigel A. Tolliver and Jarrett Adonas L. Buckner of Owensboro; two great-grand fur babies, Melo and Kobe; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., Owensboro, with Senior Pastor Mario C. Pearson, Jr. officiating and Rev. Raynaldo Henderson giving the eulogy. Burial will be in Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sis. Melvanna Henry.
