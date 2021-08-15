Melvin Cecil Larsen, 98, of Glasgow, Montana, and Owensboro, departed this world with his daughter by his side at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Wellington Parc. He was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Glasgow, Montana, to the late Nels and Cecilia Damman Larsen.
From a young age, Melvin was taught the value of a job well done, helping care for his parents gardens, delivering telegrams for pennies and doing other odd jobs. When his father passed away, Melvin was only 17, but he helped his mother raise his then 3-year-old twin sisters. He worked at the city parks and Highland Cemetery in Glasgow, Montana, later joining the U.S. Army and serving in World War II in the Pacific campaign and was a paratrooper, who was parachuted into Okinawa during the Battle of Okinawa, remaining for the Occupation of Japan until 1946. Upon his return to Glasgow, Montana, he continued working for the city, and in 1952, he met and married Lois Shattuck. Together, they raised three children and a foster daughter.
Melvin enjoyed caring for the cemetery and parks for over 40 years, had a monument sales business, installed sprinkler systems, handled the upkeep on his and Lois’ rental properties and worked in his flower and vegetable gardens, sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors. He was always kind to everyone he met, put others before himself, cared for his mother in her later years, and did these things without looking for recognition. You could say he was from the old school, from a simpler time and one of the good guys.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Shattuck Larsen; two sons, Neil and Donald Larsen; and three brothers, Laurence, Walter and Richard Larsen.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Ruth Yaeger (Kim); grandchildren Bethanie Shields (John), Daniel Yaeger (Ashley) and Matthew Yaeger (Jessica); great-grandchildren Grace, Shelby, Avery, Audrey, Emmy, Nora, Ivy and Violet; a foster daughter, Betty Brandt (Varian) and her children; two sisters, Jennie Just-Lightfoot and Annie Buell (Richard); two sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful little dog, Reese.
The family will be holding a memorial service and interment in his hometown of Glasgow, Montana, in the summer of 2022 and a private family celebration of life in Owensboro later this year.
